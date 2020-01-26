Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron make fans dream after breaking up with boyfriend Austin Butler

Share it:

Vanessa Hudgens is Zac Efron together again. This is the desire that the fans of the couple are loudly expressing, who started tagging Zac Efron in the posts of Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram encouraging him to give their relationship a second chance now that Vanessa is single again after the end of her almost 9-year relationship with her boyfriend Austin Butler. Science fiction? Maybe, but when it comes to flashbacks between 'never say never' stars, just like Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez taught us.

The news of the farewell between Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler after almost 9 years of love it arrived like lightning in a clear sky in the past few hours, unleashing the imagination of fans of High School Musical, still eager to see the two protagonists of the Disney movies together again.

Vanessa Hudgens is Zac Efron ignites Instagram



Vanessa has posted a long series of shots taken on her Instagram profile before the film's premiere Bad Boys For Life where she looked beautiful in her fabulous white feather dress. Instead of receiving the usual shower of super enthusiastic compliments and the classics'You are wonderful, marry me’, This time the star of movie Netflix As a princess she was covered in messages begging her to come back with her ex Zac Efron. But how, again? Well yes, 10 years after the end of their love story (lasting 5 years, or from 2005 to 2010) here are the fans of the two protagonists of High School Musical they went back to dreaming, hoping to see their adolescent idols together again that gave birth to the characters of Troy is Gabriella.

"Zac go get your girlfriend”Thousands of users write loudly about Twitter, hoping that this storm of messages will finally convince the actor of Baywatch to pick up the phone after years of silence. Although deeply linked in the past, in fact now Hudgens and Efron are no longer in contact, just as revealed by the 31-year-old actress herself during an interview with Access Hollywood Live, to whom he declared that he had completely lost touch with his first love. Who knows if after the recent health problems you had from Zac Efronwho risked their lives after contracting typhus during the Christmas holidays, Vanessa has not finally found the courage to write him a message to find out if everything was ok.

The love of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron born on the set of High School Musical



THE movie High School Musical they were a true worldwide phenomenon on whose set Vanessa and Zac not only did they get to know each other but they also fell madly in love, triggering chemistry right from the auditions. So is it possible that such an overwhelming feeling can dissolve forever? And if it is true that 'first love is never forgotten' … well, maybe for Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron may have arrived to write a new chapter in their life together (with all due respect to Austin Butler).

