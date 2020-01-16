Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up after almost 9 years, but the reason is still a mystery

Share it:

Vanessa Hudgens is Austin Butler yes. I am left after 9 almost years of love putting an end to a long story that seemed destined for a happy ending worthy of a Disney-style fairy tale Cinderella (or one of the Christmas films in which Vanessa appears!). But no, the love that has tied the former star of for almost a decade High School Musical with the actor of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is over and the news came on the same day as the end of another relationship, that of Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson. But if the end of a story between celebs after 3 months doesn't surprise us much, when a couple leaves after almost 9 years of love (and many more of friendship) the news never leaves you indifferent. Think that Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens they met on the set of High School Musical and they became friends when Vanessa was still with Zac Efron!

💔 Michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are no longer a couple



But we are really sure that Vanessa and Austin Butler are they no longer together? Isn't that the usual fake news? "Vanessa and Austin are officially separated"Revealed a source to the weekly Us Weekly"She told those close to her about their breakup"Then concluded the insider, according to whom the two stars have no intention of retracing their steps. So goodbye forever to one of the pairs coolest in Hollywood. Also at Coachella Festival where, for years, they participated with their very stylish and super matchym looks we will never see them again. Of course it's a shame that they broke up, Hudgens and Butler seemed to be really made for each other!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, also distant on Instagram



To be honest, the farewell of this couple, who started dating back in September 2011, did not arrive like a bolt from the blue since already during the Christmas holidays there had been rumors of a period of crisis between the two who, for the first time in a long time, did not spend the holidays together. In reality, the 28-year-old had not appeared alongside the girlfriend not even on the occasion of her 31st birthday (13 December), celebrated by Vanessa with her sister Stella Hudgens on the set of movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again (or As a princess 2) while Austin was busy filming the biopic on Elvis Presley that will see him protagonist.

Had the two already said goodbye in early December? Who knows, what is sure is that the last time that Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram a photo of the companion was on October 31st: “Happy Halloween from my family to yoursHudgens had written in a snap in style The Addams family where he appeared together with Austin.

What are the reasons that led the two actors to say goodbye is not known and according to what the actress said of the film Bad Boys for Life on his relationship with Butler it seemed that theirs was a solid and happy couple: "We both respect each other, trust and admire each other. I want to get married, travel and have children, probably in my late 30s " Vanessa told Women's Health "Now our relationship is so solid because I feel strong and an independent woman. I am very self-sufficient, but it's nice to have a best friend with whom to share wins and losses".

So what happened to a Vanessa Hudgens and Austin to make them decide let oneself permanently? Could it be that 'damned distance' that Vanessa had talked about during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK? "We have been together for eight years: FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust are what keeps us going"The 31-year-old actress admitted"The longest period in which we were separated was four months. It sucks! You start to hate being told 'I miss you', but if your person is telling you, make it work". This, at least, until a few weeks ago.

