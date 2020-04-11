Vanessa Claudio is unleashed dancing on social networks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that Vanessa Claudio's work has stopped a bit due to the quarantine, she has focused on various personal projects, one of them is her figure because she wants to keep her perfect figure for when she returns to the small screen.

That is why the Puerto Rican dances to get all the toxins out of her body and at the same time entertain herself, because she does not want the coronavirus-related quarantine (Covid-19) to stress her so she is very busy.

"Nothing better than in these times dance in your quarantine! And remember those people that you want everything to end to see them! I love this song, thank you @lamasdraga and @yeyo_ollyen .. how I want this man that I admire! Talented and the best he is a friend! Thank you @reignbodyfuel for giving me the energy to do what I love! ", Vanessa wrote.

Meanwhile, her fans congratulated her for staying in shape, and they were also very motivated by how Vanessa takes things despite the worldwide problem that humanity is experiencing.

"My beautiful @vanessaclaudio we miss you", "The world as it is, and you so … You", "Nice day dream love take care of yourself a lot", "You should take the Dance Practice of Attitude please", they wrote on social networks.

It may interest you

Irina Baeva melts the beaches of Acapulco with her perfect figure

Quarantine: Find out what your favorite music stars do

Rupert Grint, actor of "Harry Potter", will be dad for the first time