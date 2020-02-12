Vanessa Claudio confronts her new classmates with Loose the soup

Share it:

It was this Monday when just Vanessa Claudio joined the conduction of the show program Drop the soup and already had his first confrontation with his teammates, and they criticized the tribute that was made to José José in Mexico and was against The accusations of El Brujo Mayor, who said that the ex-wife of The Prince of the Song, Anel Noreña, had made him witchcraft, noting that this was the reason why the singer would have lost his voice.

The driver did not remain silent and was in need of defending her point of view, showing herself against what the Elder Warlock had declared. He also defended the dignified tribute that was made in Mexico and questioned why he has not been paid so far in Miami.

“I lived the death of José José in Mexico, I know Marysol (daughter of José José) and I have been close to the family. The bust that was going to be done here in Miami to pay tribute is still not done and what the children wanted to give him a burial, where fans could go to see him, ”said Vanessa Claudio.

To which Jorge Bernal also asked if in Mexico Sara Sosa is hated, to which Vanessa told her that this situation was a reality and more because in Miami she was not paid any decent tribute, as in Mexico.

But the discussion continued and Lucho Borrego said it was a show what was done in Mexico after the death of José José, and also supported the statements of the Elder Warlock.

But look at the show that is being done in Mexico Vanessa, with that of the Elder Warlock, why did they want to take José José there? He said.

To which Vanessa said that in Mexico a tribute was paid to the singer and with all the honors, and referring to the Elder Warlock, he said that he is a separate character.