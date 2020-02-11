Vanessa Bryant uses the networks to vent after Kobe and her daughter's death

Share it:

Undoubtedly, Vanessa Bryant's life will never be the same again, this after the unexpected loss of her husband, athlete Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, only 13 years old, after this, the famous woman used her official Instagram account to let off steam at what happened.

This Monday, Bryant's widow uploaded an emotional video to her social networks where Kobe and her daughter Gianna appear and left her feelings uncovered in an emotional and extensive message that accompanied the publication.

My mind refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. It's like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. That feels bad. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl doesn't have that opportunity? I'm very upset. She had a lot of life ahead of her, ”he wrote.

After the hard message he revealed to his followers, he added that he knows that he has to remain very strong for the sake of his other three little ones, daughters also of the NBA legend; Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

I know that what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share it, in case there is someone else out there who has experienced a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare ended. I pray for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone, ”he added.

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A shared publication of Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on 29 Jan, 2020 at 4:59 PST





Vanessa Bryant announced last week that a tribute will be held at the Staples Center on February 24 to remember the life of the late basketball player and his daughter Gigi, who was already preparing for the women's basketball league and was one of the best in the field.

It should be remembered that on January 24 Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and three others who accompanied them died in a tragic plane crash after the helicopter in which they were traveling collapsed due to the bad weather in Calabasas, California.