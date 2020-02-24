Vanessa Bryant sues the helicopter company of the Kobe and Gianna accident

Share it:

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit for involuntary manslaughter against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed on January 26 and that she claimed the lives of her husband, former basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven other people, local media reported Monday.

The complaint filed by the widow's lawyers in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. argues that the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident, "did not use ordinary attention when piloting the ship" and was "negligent"

The lawsuit argues that the day of the events the pilot was going to 180 miles per hour in the middle of a dense fog just before the ship crashed into hills in Calabasas, in southern California, and with the winner of 5 NBA titles and his daughter on board with the other seven passengers.

“Kobe Bryant died as a direct result of the Zobayan negligent conduct by which the defendant Island Express Helicopters is indirectly responsible, ”warns the demand, as the newspaper collects Los Angeles Times.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, Zobayan violated federal rules flight over the airspace near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and against air traffic control orders of 2015.

At the time of the collision, Kobe Bryant, 41, was traveling with his daughter, 13, and seven other people aboard a helicopter which he used regularly to avoid the well-known Los Angeles traffic.

The Orange Coast University baseball coach, John Altobelli, also died; his wife Keri and his daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same team as Gianna; basketball coach Christina Mauser; another teammate and her mother, Payton and Sarah Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan, who is now named in the lawsuit.

The legal action, which seeks payment for economic and punitive damages, occurs on the same day that the family, followers and Los Angeles Lakers pay a public tribute to the star

The date chosen for the public tax, 2/24/20It contains a special symbolism for the Bryant family, since 2 is the number that Gianna was carrying, 24 is the one that Kobe carried a large part of his career and 20 is the number of seasons he played in Los Angeles Lakers.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the player's sports foundation, which was renamed as Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

Father and daughter were buried on February 7 in a private funeral service in a cemetery in the orange county, in California, very close to what was his residence.