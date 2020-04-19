TV Shows

Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on her wedding anniversary

April 19, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
United States.-With an emotional Instagram post this Saturday, Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to the late former NBA player Kobe Bryant.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hug me. I love you," Vanessa wrote next to a photo of the couple.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26.

Gianna, along with her basketball teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also died in the accident, were honored in Friday's WNBA 'draft' (talent selection) as honorary selections.

Vanessa Bryant taped an emotional message for the 'draft' broadcast, saying that being drafted into the women's league "would have been a dream come true" for Gianna.

Following the conclusion of the 'draft' on Friday night, the WNBA announced the creation of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, presented to "an individual or group that has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of basketball feminine at all levels. "

