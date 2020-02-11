Vanessa Bryant: "My brain refuses to accept that Kobe and Gigi are gone"

Share it:

Vanessa Bryantwidow of the basketball star Kobe Bryant and mother of GiannaHe said Monday that his brain "refuses to accept" that his loved ones died in a fatal helicopter accident in late January.

"I have been reluctant to express my feelings with words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time, "he lamented in his Instagram account.

At the time of the collision, Kobe Bryant, 41, was traveling with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people aboard a helicopter, which he used regularly to avoid the well-known Los Angeles traffic.

The Orange Coast University baseball coach, John Altobelli, also died; his wife Keri and his daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same team as Gianna; a basketball coach, Christina Mauser; another teammate and her mother, Payton and Sarah Chester, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

You need to "be strong"

"It's like I'm trying to process Kobe's disappearance, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity?", he pointed.

However, Vanessa Bryant argued that need to be strong to move on with his other three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

A public memorial will be held on February 24 in memory of the former basketball player, his daughter, and the other deceased, at the Staples Center, the basketball court Los Angeles Lakers. The date, 2/24/20, contains a special symbolism for the Bryant family, since the two is the number that Gianna was carrying, the 24 is the one that led Kobe much of his career, and the 20 is the number of seasons he played in the Lakers.