Vanessa Bryant breaks mourning on Instagram with family photo

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late American basketball player Kobe Bryant, published the first photo of her family after the helicopter accident that claimed the life of her husband and her second daughter Gianna.

In the image, posted on Instagram, Bryant and his daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, seven months, are posing in front of a mural in Los Angeles with the image of Kobe and Gigi, as they told the 13-year-old teenager, who died on Sunday, January 26 of this year.

The widow, of Mexican descent, accompanied the photo with a fragment of the lyrics of the song "Smile" (Smile) by American jazz singer Nat King Cole.

Smile even if your heart hurts, smile even if it is breaking. When there are clouds in the sky, you will get ahead. If you smile through fear and sadness, smile and maybe tomorrow you will see that the sun will rise for you, "Vanessa Bryant wrote.

The quartet took the picture on Sunday before Natalia, whom they call Nani, attended a formal winter dance at her school as part of the activities of the school she graduated from this year of high school.

Vanessa Bryant had published that day Nani's photo alone in front of the mural implying that the whole family remained together.

This is the first sign that Kobe Bryant's family begins trying to recover their routine after the tragedy and it is the second time that the widow and the girls have been together since then.

The first time was during the public funeral of the former basketball player and his daughter, which took place in the stadium of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in which Bryant developed his career as a professional athlete.