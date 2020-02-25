Sports

Vanessa Bryant, at the funeral of Kobe and Gianna: "Gigi could easily have been the best in the WNBA"

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

This Monday the funeral took place in memory of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the player's second daughter. Recall that both died on January 26 in a tragic helicopter accident.

In this tribute, which has been celebrated in the Staples Center, personalities of all kinds have come, mainly NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook, among others.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa BryantHe took the floor in the middle of the ceremony and moved all the people who approached the Los Angeles pavilion. "My baby left …", were his first words after which he had to make a stop to avoid collapsing before the applause of everyone present.

"Gianna Bryant was as competitive as her father, but she was also a sweet girl who had a smile that illuminated and was able to cover her entire face. She had the best laugh, she was pure, genuine … she was an amazing athlete, she liked football, basketball, swimming and she was also very good at dancing, "he said.

READ:  Surprise in the lineups of Barça and Madrid: Busquets enters and leaves the team in half an hour

In the speech, in the final section, he dedicated his words to the fact that his daughter could have changed the history of women's sports. "Gianna could easily have been the best player in WNBA history. Gianna was motivated to change the way everyone sees women in sports".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.