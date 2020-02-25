Vanessa Bryant, at the funeral of Kobe and Gianna: "Gigi could easily have been the best in the WNBA"

Share it:

This Monday the funeral took place in memory of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the player's second daughter. Recall that both died on January 26 in a tragic helicopter accident.

In this tribute, which has been celebrated in the Staples Center, personalities of all kinds have come, mainly NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook, among others.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa BryantHe took the floor in the middle of the ceremony and moved all the people who approached the Los Angeles pavilion. "My baby left …", were his first words after which he had to make a stop to avoid collapsing before the applause of everyone present.

"Gianna Bryant was as competitive as her father, but she was also a sweet girl who had a smile that illuminated and was able to cover her entire face. She had the best laugh, she was pure, genuine … she was an amazing athlete, she liked football, basketball, swimming and she was also very good at dancing, "he said.

In the speech, in the final section, he dedicated his words to the fact that his daughter could have changed the history of women's sports. "Gianna could easily have been the best player in WNBA history. Gianna was motivated to change the way everyone sees women in sports".