         'Van Helsing' is renewed for a fifth and final season

December 19, 2019
Maria Rivera
The North American Channel Syfy has announced the renewal for a fifth season from 'Van Helsing', adding that it will be the last of the series created by Neil LaBute, the filmmaker behind such esteemed titles as 'In the company of men' or 'For the love of art'.

We will see it in 2020

This fifth and last season will feature 13 episodes, the same as the previous four, and will be issued on a date still to be specified 2020. Filming will not start until the beginning of the year, so we can almost take it for granted that it will arrive during the second half of 2020.


24 great series of 2019: our recommended and favorite Espinof team

Syfy's decision follows the current policy of the chain to reduce its commitment to fiction series. At the moment, 'The Magicians' and 'Wynonna Earp' are the only ones still standing, although the first one returns with a new season next January and it is still unknown if it will move on beyond that fifth round of episodes . Of course, in 2020 will also premiere 'Resident Alien'.

Chad Oakes, executive producer of the series, has released the following statement after the renewal of the series became official:

We are excited to give an end to the fantastic saga of 'Van Helsing'. This could not happen without the support of our cast team, team, Syfy, Netflix and Super Ecran.

Remember that Netflix has the streaming rights of the series and that money he pays also helped him to reach the fifth season.

Via | Hollywood Reporter

