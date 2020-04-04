Sports

Van Gaal: "There are clubs that use the coronavirus crisis for their own benefit"

April 4, 2020
Edie Perez
The Dutchman Louis van Gaal criticized this Saturday the clubs that have asked to cancel the league competitions by COVID-19 and said that "in sport the winner is declared on the field."

The former coach reproached the call of the current leader of the Eredivisie, Ajax, to suspend the tournament permanently and assured the Dutch newspaper 'Algemeen Dagblad' that "there are clubs that use the coronavirus crisis for their own benefit".

"UEFA and FIFA are ready to adjust the rules and offer margin. Okay, let's get to work then. Then it can be expanded a bit next season with more games during the week, "suggested Van Gaal.

The position of UEFA and the Dutch Football Federation, which plans to resume the Eredivisie in the second half of June, has clashed with that of Ajax. According to its technical director, Marc Overmars, both institutions are putting economic interests before players' health and their relatives for the risk of contagion.

Van Gaal replied that parties should be resumed if health authorities establish "that the coronavirus has been defeated."

With eight days to go, nine for some teams, andl Ajax and AZ Alkmaar lead the Eredivisie with 56 points, although the whole of Amsterdam is in the lead on goal difference.

"It cannot be that after 25 games an arrangement is made for Ajax to be champion. AZ Alkmaar has the same number of points and we have been three-quarters of the season. It does not matter? It doesn't make sense, "he argued.

For Van Gaal, the crisis caused by COVID-19 will also have consequences for the transfer market figures this summer. "I don't think we will see transfers of more than 100 million euros," he said.



