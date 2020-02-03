Van der Vaart: "Joao Felix is ​​in the wrong club"

Rafael van der Vaart He is a reputed figure in Dutch football and also a great connoisseur of the game within our borders, having gone through the Real Madrid and the Real Betis.

The Dutch player, of Cadiz descent of mother, comments matches on the Ziggo Sport channel and analyzed the situation of the Atlético de Madrid, who fell in the Madrid derby 1-0 against Real Madrid.

Van der Vaart was very critical of Atlético, noting that the team 'Cholo' Simeone "He does not play football at all, he does not play anything" and made special emphasis on the complicated situation he is living João Felix.

"João Félix is ​​a great player, but he is in the wrong club", said the Dutchman, who also was sincere telling that "when they signed Felix," he thought they were going to play football. "When you have such a player, you have to build the team based on him," Van del Vaart explained.

"Atlético de Madrid plays very, very compact. His style of play is to defend himself well and then attack. He's in the wrong club and probably has the wrong coach ", concluded the former Real Madrid player.