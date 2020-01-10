Vampires at the Cinema – Dracula

Share it:

The first vampires

Unlike the popular belief that he firmly believes that the beginning of the vampire's journey through the world of cinema is the film 'Nosferatu', by the German F. W. Murnau, the truth is that the bloodsuckers had already made their appearance many years before. The first one that is remembered is one of the initial works of George Mélies, 'The Manoir du Diable', of 1896, in which we can see, for the first time, how a mysterious count in his castle turns into a bat, in addition to having a retinue of mysterious virgins dressed in white at his command and introducing the crucifixes as a weapon appears to fight Against these evil beings.

Followed this short film of just over 3 minutes, we found 'The Vampire ' in 1913, directed by Robert G. Vignola, actor and director of the early years of the cinema whose career lasted well into the 1930s. This film was an adaptation of the homonymous poem by Rudyard Kipling. For many years it was believed lost but currently you can find an impression of the time in the museum George Eastman, in Rochester, New York.

Already later, in 1920, we would find the first adaptation of the novel of 'Dracula' by Bram Stoker, or so the rumorology of the time says, since no copies or documents on the film are preserved. It is speculated that it could have been shot in Russia at the orders of Victor Tourjansky but, again it is more a legend than anything else. Of which copies are preserved is 'Nosferatu', considered by many as the real beginning of the vampire in the world of cinema. The director, F.W. Murnau, tried to get the rights of Stoker's novel, but the heirs of the writer refused in the round, so he had to make a free adaptation, renaming the character as Count Orlock, and signing as an interpreter to a stranger Max Schrek, which began to be suspected of being a real vampire, something that is told in the movie 'The Shadow of the Vampire', with Willen Dafoe (Oscar nominated for his performance) and John Malkovich, although it was confirmed shortly after it had been a absurd legend.

Anyway, the version was so similar that Stoker's widow denounced the plagiarism, winning the trial and causing the destruction of all copies, although they resisted 5, which served as the basis for its reconstruction in 1994.

Bela Lugosi and the elegant vampire