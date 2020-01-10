Vampires at the Cinema – Dracula

Share it:
Unlike the popular belief that he firmly believes that the beginning of the vampire's journey through the world of cinema is the film 'Nosferatu', by the German F. W. Murnau, the truth is that the bloodsuckers had already made their appearance many years before. The first one that is remembered is one of the initial works of
George Mélies, ' The Manoir du Diable', of 1896, in which we can see, for the first time, how a mysterious count in his castle turns into a bat, in addition to having a retinue of mysterious virgins dressed in white at his command and introducing the crucifixes as a weapon appears to fight Against these evil beings.
Followed this short film of just over 3 minutes, we found '
The Vampire ' in 1913, directed by Robert G. Vignola, actor and director of the early years of the cinema whose career lasted well into the 1930s. This film was an adaptation of the homonymous poem by Rudyard Kipling. For many years it was believed lost but currently you can find an impression of the time in the museum George Eastman, in Rochester, New York.
Already later, in 1920, we would find the first adaptation of the novel of 'Dracula' by Bram Stoker, or so the rumorology of the time says, since no copies or documents on the film are preserved. It is speculated that it could have been shot in Russia at the orders of
Victor Tourjansky but, again it is more a legend than anything else. Of which copies are preserved is 'Nosferatu', considered by many as the real beginning of the vampire in the world of cinema. The director, F.W. Murnau, tried to get the rights of Stoker's novel, but the heirs of the writer refused in the round, so he had to make a free adaptation, renaming the character as Count Orlock, and signing as an interpreter to a stranger Max Schrek, which began to be suspected of being a real vampire, something that is told in the movie 'The Shadow of the Vampire', with Willen Dafoe (Oscar nominated for his performance) and John Malkovich, although it was confirmed shortly after it had been a absurd legend.
Anyway, the version was so similar that Stoker's widow denounced the plagiarism, winning the trial and causing the destruction of all copies, although they resisted 5, which served as the basis for its reconstruction in 1994.
Bela Lugosi and the elegant vampire
The Hungarian actor gave a totally distinguished touch to the Prince of Darkness, contrasting with the ugliness and monstrosity of the Murfe Nosferatu. This vampire, whose first film was directed by Todd Browning in 1931, he was elegant, he was stylized, he was a true gentleman. In fact, it was he who introduced the layer into the collective imaginary, already from that moment indispensable for Dracula's character. Although Lugosi was not the first option of the study, but the much more box office and known Lon chaney, Bela took the paper and this led him to stardom, but also to madness. The monsters of the Hammer and the appearance of the fangs
Until 1958 We had a much more aristocratic Dracula, soft, elegant, full of talk. But then came the Hammer and changed everything. The producer sought to revitalize the fantasy genre by making a series of undercover remakes of the classic films of the Universal but, as they did not have the rights, they had to change enough aspects of the story so that they could not be sued. In the first movies, Christopher Lee He always played the monster and Peter Cushing the scientist. Such was the success that Lee came to play the vampire up to 10 times. But the most important were the changes made to the character and the vampires in general: eroticism reached the 'undead', in addition to the explicit violence, huge amounts of blood and, attention, fangs on humans. Until that time, vampires had quite normal teeth but it was thanks to the version of Terence fisher that the fangs They made their appearance. The Black Dracula
In the 70's a film movement emerged known as Blaxploitation which consisted of a multitude of films with the African-American community as the main protagonist and which meant a black film boom with soundtracks of well-known artists of the time. The classic scene of this genre is the chase of cars through the city with funk music in the background. It was at this moment when it emerged ' Blackula', a horror tape with a black vampire, which was renamed the Black Dracula and was such a success that led to a barrage of horror films starring African-American actors. Thanks to this film, and its sequel ' Scream, Blackula, Scream', the vampire myth began to show that he was not tied to canons of race and that he could play with the character. 80s Vampires
In 1987 Another movie would come that would revolutionize the vampire genre and whose legacy extends almost to the present day. Thanks to the movie ' Hidden Youth', directed by Joel schumacher and starring Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman Y Corey haim Vampires began to molar. They no longer slept in coffins, nor did they bite the neck, nor did they wear a suit. Sexuality had increased and the idea of a chief vampire who controlled others was established in the collective imagination. Although it was not a success at the time, it has quickly become a cult film (thanks, above all, to its sales in the rental market). Return to the gothic style
When Coppola announced his project to adapt the novel of Bram Stoker, many were those who put their hands to their heads. Although the director had already made his first steps in horror movies (hello, ' Dementia 13), on paper he did not seem the ideal person to bring to the cinema a new adaptation of the myth of Dracula. They were wrong. The film was a success and got several nominations for Oscars, in addition to re-modifying the vampiric myth: the romanticism and Gothic style was back, mixing all the years and variations of vampires in the same movie. The Dracula of Oldman He was evil but also tender and romantic; It was excessive, but it had style; and he had the power to change his physical appearance to rejuvenate. All of these were details also implemented in the film 'Interview with the Vampire', based on the novel by Anne Rice Sexual myths and leather
The 90s also served to cement something that had been going on for years: vampires as a sexual myth. The vampire Salma Hayek comes to mind in all of that bizarre that is 'Open Until Dawn' by Robert Rodriguez Y Quentin Tarantino. But a series that was born in that same year, 1996, would also help solidify that image of sexual myth, suggestive but dangerous, which also added new doses to the myth of vampires: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'. The series created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar we discovered Angel, a tormented vampire who had his heart (and he loved the protagonist), in addition to Spike, quite the opposite of Angel, and very similar to those we could see in the 80s, especially in the movie 'Young Hidden '. But the most important thing that adds the Whedon series is the teenage world of high school, and that focuses for the first time on the huntress, not on the hunted one. In addition, vampires once again leave the suit behind and embrace leather, nightclubs and heavy-tech music, something that would explode until the end the trilogy of films 'Blade', which introduced the possibility of an antidote and collected the witness released by Buffy: a vampire can be good. Vampire fandom
In 2008 came the saga that would revolutionize, again, the history of the bloodsuckers: 'Twilight'. This could well be the vampire for the Z generation: tormented, super handsome, good-looking, introverted, stylish and with internal conflicts. In fact he goes to the institute and falls in love with the typical pringada. Vampires until that time had always enjoyed good health, but until the arrival of the new century we did not see such a huge fandom around their movies. The bestsellers of Stephenie Meyer they were sold to thousands and this saga made its protagonists so famous, that they have been trying to flee from it since then. What did he introduce into the canon of the undead? Shine on the skin if the sun was directly on them, they no longer burn. Fangs independent
The same year that the first movie of 'Twilight' appeared, another much smaller, independent, and European film appeared (specifically, from Sweden) that updated the vampiric myth in a masterly way: 'Let me in' (which would later have an American remake, very similar to the original). In this movie, the vampire in particular is a girl, who creates a bond of friendship with a boy from the town he has reached, and helps him in his problems against bullying. A ribbon of love, friendship and that shows us the other side of the monster. Tragic but beautiful. One more twist, and there are a few. That's why he surprised him so much in his day: because he seemed to be something new and different. Animated vampire
The trilogy of 'Hotel Transylvania' It started in 2012 with the help of Genddy Tartakovsky, creator of the series' Dexter's lab'o' Star Wars: Clone Wars'. The first film was a surprise success, raising almost 400 million dollars, with the voices of Adam Sandler Y Selena Gomez. In all his films we see an evolution of vampires in general and Dracula in particular. Now they have families, an irrational fear of humans, they drink synthetic blood (something that comes from afar, from 'Blade' specifically) and they are fun. Bisexual and monogamous Dracula
In this new review of the myth, conducted by Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis and starring Claes Bang, we are introduced to a Count Dracula who does not want a harem of brides, but to focus on one that keeps him company in his immortality. And for that, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. This sexual orientation was always present in Bram Stoker's novel, but in Netflix's 'Dracula', it becomes much more explicit since it has even Tinder.
