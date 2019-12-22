Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: the team celebrates an important development milestone

Share it:

After announcing the postponement of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, the team of Hardsuit Labs updates the public on the state of play on the expected RPG.

Through a message addressed to the community published on the official website of the game, the developers announced that they have recently reached an important milestone: Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has left the Alpha phase! This, it specifies, implies that the team has finished entering "gameplay and feature mechanics in the game". The software house is now ready to proceed in the direction of the completion of the Beta phase, whose main focus will be to introduce all the expected content in-game.

"(…) A large portion of our team, level and narrative designers, animators, artists who deal with settings, VFX and lighting are hard at work on the quests with which you will experience that gameplay"says the development team, which guarantees that it looks forward to sharing more information over the next year."Currently – reads in the update – our number one priority is development, with the aim of making Bloodlines 2 the il best game possible".

In closing, we remember that the publication of the GDR is expected for the 2020, on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more details on its features, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich test of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, created by our Alessandro Bruni on the occasion of GamesCom 2019.