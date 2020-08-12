Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 postponed: the appointment with the vampires postponed to 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Inside Xbox broadcast in May, the public had been able to view a new and evocative trailer for Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, with which the arrival of the game on next gen was confirmed.

With a release expected in the last months of 2020, the RPG has unfortunately been the subject of postponement: to confirm this is an official note published by the official social channels of the title. With the short message that you can view at the bottom of this news, Paradox Interactive is Hardsuit Labs make it known that Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 will not hit the market this year, but in 2021. To motivate this decision, we find considerations related to the need to have more time to complete the development, so as to offer a production with a quality level able to fully satisfy its authors.

At the moment, no further information is available: the development team promises in any case new updates regarding the new launch timing. While waiting for more, we remind you that the RPG is expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 is PC. For more details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the latest tried of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, made by our Alessandro Bruni.