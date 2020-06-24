Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and Waylanders: removed the contributions of Chris Avellone

Share it:

Yesterday Techland removed Chris Avellone from the Dying Light 2 team, similar communications now also come from the authors of two more projects which involved the famous author.

Following the alleged harassment allegations (remember that no complaints have been formally lodged, at the time of writing) addressed to Avellone, Paradox Interactive announced that having completely removed his contribution in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, specifying how the writer's involvement was "minimum"development will continue on a regular basis, but nothing written by Chris will remain in the game.

As for The Waylanders, the writer Emily Grace Buck confirms that Avellone is no longer involved in the project and that most of the story was written by herself. Buck said she will take a look at Chris' work and decide how to move, the situation is very delicate and the team is trying to manage it in the best way.

Chris Avellone has not commented publicly on the matter, the writer is also involved in other projects besides those mentioned, including Kingdom Champions of Alaloth by the Italian studio Gamera, it is therefore not clear what will happen and how their respective developers and publishers will move.