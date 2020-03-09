         'Vamos Juan': the trailer for season 2 of 'Vota Juan' presents the return of the most cumbersome former minister

Share it:

A few days after it was presented at the Malaga Festival, TNT Spain has published the complete trailer from 'Vamos Juan', the sequel (or season 2, as we understand it) of Diego San José's remarkable political comedy starring Javier Cámara.

As you know, the action is two years after the life of Juan Carrasco (Chamber) as Minister of Agriculture. He has returned to his teaching profession in an institute in Logroño but his political ambitions have not been extinguished and he decides to reunite a trust team to jump back to the top.

And, as you can see, Carrasco does not seem to have changed a single iota in his belief that the end justifies the means, willing to get together with whoever helps you to the consolidation of a new political party and its campaign.

With a double episode premiere on March 29, Diego San José repeats as showrunner of the series, with Víctor García León, Daniel Castro and Pablo Remón in the scriptwriting team. The address is also Borja Cobeaga, who was also in 'Vote Juan'.

In the cast they repeat Camera, María Pujalte, Adam Jezierski, Pedro Ángel Roca, Joaquín Climent, Cristóbal Suárez, Yaël Belicha and Esty Quesada. Interpreters who are joined by José Manuel Cervino, Alberto San Juan, Jesús Vidal and Anna Castillo as guest stars.