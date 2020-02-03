Entertainment

         'Vamos Juan': the sequel to the great political comedy of Javier Cámara already has a release date

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
TNT has announced that next March 29 will be the premiere date for 'Vamos Juan', the long-awaited sequel to 'Vote Juan' in which Javier Cámara repeats as Juan Carrasco, the ambitious and disastrous equally political Achievement.

Initially announced as a second season, shortly after Mediapro and TNT began talking about 'Vamos Juan' as a sequel. Thus, we find a new batch of episodes that two years pass after Juan's fall as Minister of Agriculture


Now, our protagonist leads a simple life as a professor of biology at an institute in Logroño. But soon this will end because will decide to return to the highest level policy bringing together your trusted team to found a new party.

Diego San José repeats as creator and showrunner, accompanied in the screenwriting room by Víctor García León, Daniel Castro and Pablo Remón. In the direction are García León, Borja Cobeaga and the Camera itself debuts behind the cameras directing an episode.

In addition, in the cast we will have a mix of already veteran actors and some new incorporation: María Pujalte, Adam Jezierski, Pedro Ángel Roca, Joaquín Climent, Cristóbal Suárez, Yaël Belicha, Esty Quesada. On the other hand, José Manuel Cervino, Alberto San Juan, Jesús Vidal and Anna Castillo will also appear.

I recognize that I am looking forward to seeing this return from the political misadventures of Juan Carrasco. The first series was quite fun and, even with its ups and downs, it was highly recommended. Let's see if the second one goes the same way.



