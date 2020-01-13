Valverde will be dismissed and Setién will take the bench from Barcelona

Barcelona has already informed Ernesto Valverde of his dismissal as coach. As the SER Chain has been able to know, Quique Setién He is the chosen person who will take the bench from Barcelona. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded with the decision taken around 19:00.

The Cantabrian Quique Setién accumulates a experienced career as a coach since 2002 took the bench of Racing. Subsequently he has passed through Poli Ejido, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis. In addition, he led a single match of the Equatorial Guinea team in the 2008 African Cup, since he left immediately since the federation did not make a proposal "would".

At the end of last season he was dismissed from Betis, a decision that generated a lot of controversy and division of opinions. The Sevilla team finished 10th and Setién said goodbye winning 0-2 in the Santiago Bernabéu.

Xavi's rejection

The march of the 'txingurri' comes after the 'no' of Xavi Hernández. The former player culé rejected the offer to direct the bench for consider her desperate and not too thoughtful by the club, as reported by Sique Rodríguez in Carrusel Deportivo. The will to sign Xavi was born from the locker room, especially by weight players such as Messi and Busquets.

The stumbling blocks in Champions

Ernesto Valverde arrived at the Barça bench in 2017. Since then, the 'txingurri' was made with two leagues (2017/2018 and 2018/2019), a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

However, the Extremaduran coach has paid the consequences of the stumbling blocks in Champions. The qualifiers against Roma and Liverpool have meant that, under his orders, Barça had no options to lift the 'orejona'.

In the second leg of the quarterfinals, Barça stumbled against Roma. The Italian team managed to overcome a 4-1 first leg Thanks to a 3-0 lap. Something similar happened in Anfield, when Liverpool's Klopp – who was proclaimed champion of Europe – traced the colors out of Barça with a 4-0.