Valverde or Gallardo ?: Valencia seeks DT and a rumor installs the Doll as a candidate

A rumor places Marcelo Gallardo as one of the candidates to lead Valencia (Photo: EFE)

"You have to imagine that someday Marcelo will not be and River is going to have to be strong, keep going and try to achieve something similar to be able to continue in history. Hopefully that moment will take a long time. ”

The phrase you outlined Enzo Francescoliset manager millionaire, put the Núñez club on alert. They know that at some point Gallardo will make the decision to continue on his way elsewhere.

Although everything indicates that it will not be in the immediate future, a rumor who was born in the last hours in Argentina –And that it took much more flight on social networks than in Spain itself– it could change the plans. He Doll would be in Valencia's sights, club that just fired Albert Celades.

Set che, with six days to go, he appears in eighth place in La Liga, one unit away from taking the last ticket to the next Europa League. After returning to activity after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they only won a game of five (against Osasuna), lost three and equaled the rest. In addition, he triumphed in only two of his last 13 presentations. Faced with the removal of Celades, the campus will be led by Salvador Voro González until the end of the season.

Although Spain would be a place that seduces Gallardo, the institutional present of the club would be a counter. Since the Singaporean businessman Peter Lim took over the reins of the Spanish club, there has never been a clear direction in sports. He DollIn addition, on repeated occasions he explained that he is happy and comfortable in River, where He has a contract until December 2021.

However, despite the versions, Gallardo's representative confirmed to Infobae that there was no contact.

Peter Lim, owner of Valencia (Photo: Valencia CF)

The Asian businessman, who began his term by firing the Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi in mid-2014, hired 6 technicians in a span of 6 years: Nuno, Voro (twice -2015 and 2016/2017), the Englishman Gary Neville, Pako Ayestarán, Marcelino García Toral and the recently dismissed Albert Celades.

The crisis within the institution extends beyond the coach. In the last hours there was also the goodbye of sports director César Sánchez and the Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay, one of the main leaders of the squad (he won a Copa del Rey).

In this context, another candidate that appears to take the reins of the Che it is Ernesto Valverde, who until a few months ago was in charge of technically and tactically commanding Barcelona for Lionel Messi. Former Monaco also appears on the radar Leonardo Jardim.

Valencia is a place that on other occasions has already provided space for Argentine coaches to work. Sitting on his bench of substitutes he had Alejandro Scopelli, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Óscar Rubén Valdez, Jorge Valdano, Héctor Cúper, Mauricio Pellegrino and the aforementioned Pizzi.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Gallardo appears in the sights of a European club. For example, from PSG they recognized him Infobae who follow him closely for a while. A similar situation happens with Monaco, another team where the former footballer also shone.

