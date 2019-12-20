Valverde: "It will be a tough season, we don't have the advantage of previous years"

Share it:

After complaints from Real Madrid about the use of VAR in the latest classic, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said Friday that, despite the introduction of video arbitration, the "controversy" will continue because "it is linked to football."

In the press conference prior to the match against Alavés, the Barca team coach gave his opinion on the complaints that have emerged in recent weeks regarding the application of this tool's protocol.

"It is clear that the controversy was not going to end with the VAR, is linked to football. We forget that the VAR is here to help the referee. Sometimes they have to complain to some, sometimes to others. I have the feeling that in 2020 it will remain the same, "he said.

In this regard, he said that "the classic gives a lot of itself", even more this year in which, in his opinion, it has been played "for two months" for everything that has surrounded the game beyond football.

"We all have to eat and it's normal for him to talk. This doesn't interest me because we don't fix anything," added the coach of the last Barça-Real Madrid.

Thus, he prefers to focus on finishing this Saturday the year 2019 "with a good taste in the mouth" against Alavés, a rival who, he said, defends himself well, "is going to try to counter-attack" and "press high."

On the balance of 2019, in which his team has won the league title, Valverde He said he has lived "very good times" and "very bad", but clarified that "winning and losing are part of life, and football is like life."

"We always take a picture of the good year, regardless of There are things that I would like to improve. We have a very high demand for our environment to be happy. We have to be better than the opposite always, we know what that entails, "he said.

Barça aspires to close the year as leader of LaLiga Santander. At the moment it occupies the first position with the same points as Real Madrid, something that in recent seasons had not occurred.

"It's going to be a tough season as they all have been. This year we don't have the advantage We have had in previous years, but we are in a good position. Everything is decided in spring and that is when we will have to be well placed, "he said.