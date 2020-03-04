Valve will continue to work in Half-Life after Alyx

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The launch of Half-Life: Alyx It is not going to be a punctual return to the Valve franchise before returning it to oblivion for another decade, the developers plan to move forward with the saga after the virtual reality game.

In an interview with Game Informer he gave details about these intentions Robin Walker, of Valve, who addressed the future of Half-Life in Valve and how excited they are to return to their universe.

Half-Life means a lot to us and we are incredibly grateful to be able to become familiar with its characters, its setting and mechanics. There are members of the Half-Life: Alyx development team that have been in Valve from Half-Life 2 and some that date back to the original Half-Life.

None of this means that the next step will be the eternally absent Half-Life 3, but they have wanted to confirm that Alyx is the way they have to formally return to the saga to continue working.

"Of course we see Half-Life: Alyx as a return to this world, not as the end of it".

This game will take place between the two episodes of the main saga and therefore will not serve to close the story that Valve still has pending and that the players are willing to know how it ends. Here we will not have Gordon Freeman as the protagonist and instead it will be Alyx Vance who has to help the resistance against the aliens of the Alliance.

If the future of the saga will necessarily go through virtual reality or we will have a combination of traditional games and this new type of proposals is something that we will not know until a few years pass, because we already know that the developments in Valve are not the most middle rapids.