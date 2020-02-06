Valve will be more transparent with sales figures on Steam from 2020

One of the recurring criticisms of Valve's policies has been to hide the sales figures of the games they sell in Steam or at least not be as transparent as it should.
In an extensive summary of how the platform went in 2019, the plans they have for this 2020 have also been mentioned and that is where it can be read that they will start working on their own analyzes with which they will share the figures of the games that are On sale in your store.
We have seen many third-party analyzes that have tried to figure out how Steam games are doing (and the overall health of the platform) based on the limited amount of data that is publicly available. Since we have access to more data, we have thought it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results in a series of blog posts in several installments.
But these are not all the promises and improvements that they intend to execute throughout the year, as the list is long and consists of the following key points. You can read more about this summary here.
- Soundtracks: We are going to add new functionalities to give better support to game soundtracks.
- Steam Trust: Trust (the technology behind the Confidence Factor matchmaking in CS: GO) was released in a closed beta for several partners last year, and will be implemented for all partners during this.
- Steam Internet Cafe Program: Launched last year in an open beta for more than 8,000 stores, we are now working to take it to schools and libraries, along with the expected Internet cafes, PC bangs, RV game rooms, etc.
- Steam Labs: We are actively working on more top secret experiments, and we plan to bring to light some of these features to make them available to everyone.
- SteamVR: The team is working hard on SteamVR 2.0, which will present a series of improvements in the customer experience.
- Lists of "the most": We are taking what we learned from the "most" lists published in the Steam news last year to develop new in-store destinations desasaplanded to show customers compelling trend content.
- Steam Mobile application: The mobile application will be updated to add more types of login and help users protect their accounts.
- Sale events: Based on the features launched for the first time in the Lunar New Year 2019 sales, we are exploring more ways to reward users for participating in sales events throughout the year.
Add Comment