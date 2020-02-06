Valve will be more transparent with sales figures on Steam from 2020

Share it:

One of the recurring criticisms of Valve's policies has been to hide the sales figures of the games they sell in Steam or at least not be as transparent as it should.

In an extensive summary of how the platform went in 2019, the plans they have for this 2020 have also been mentioned and that is where it can be read that they will start working on their own analyzes with which they will share the figures of the games that are On sale in your store.

We have seen many third-party analyzes that have tried to figure out how Steam games are doing (and the overall health of the platform) based on the limited amount of data that is publicly available. Since we have access to more data, we have thought it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results in a series of blog posts in several installments.

But these are not all the promises and improvements that they intend to execute throughout the year, as the list is long and consists of the following key points.