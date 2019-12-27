Valve unveils the most played and sold Steam in 2019

Share it:

One more year Valve has listed the most popular games of the year in Steam, both in number of players and in number of gross income. In these listings you can review if you have any 2019 ball still pending.

Bestsellers

Total War: Three Kingdoms

The Elder Scrolls Online

CS: GO

Rainbow Six Siege

Destiny 2

Warframe

PUBG

Civilization VI

Dota 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Monster hunter world

GTA V

Remember that these are the games that have earned the most revenue on the platform throughout the year, so although some are free, such as Warframe, their business models have reported millions in benefits to those responsible. You can find other titles that also sold nothing wrong here.

The most played

Dota 2

GTA V

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Dota Underlords

PUBG

Rainbow Six Siege

CS: GO

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Warframe

Path of Exile

This list includes those games that obtained peaks of simultaneous players above 100,000 users. To see the rest of popular titles you can go here.

The best releases

Destiny 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Devil May Cry V

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Remnant From the Ashes

Halo The Master Chief Collection

Mordhau

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Planet Zoo

Resident Evil 2

Code Vein

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order

Here the games that have worked best and that have been released on the platform this year are rewarded. It is the place where some less famous hits like Mordhau and Remnant shine. You can see the most popular games of each month here.

To see other categories of the best of 2019 on Steam you can go here.