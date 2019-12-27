Valve unveils the most played and sold Steam in 2019

One more year Valve has listed the most popular games of the year in Steam, both in number of players and in number of gross income. In these listings you can review if you have any 2019 ball still pending.
Bestsellers
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- CS: GO
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Warframe
- PUBG
- Civilization VI
- Dota 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Monster hunter world
- GTA V
Remember that these are the games that have earned the most revenue on the platform throughout the year, so although some are free, such as Warframe, their business models have reported millions in benefits to those responsible. You can find other titles that also sold nothing wrong here.
The most played
- Dota 2
- GTA V
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Destiny 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Dota Underlords
- PUBG
- Rainbow Six Siege
- CS: GO
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Warframe
- Path of Exile
This list includes those games that obtained peaks of simultaneous players above 100,000 users. To see the rest of popular titles you can go here.
The best releases
- Destiny 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Devil May Cry V
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Remnant From the Ashes
- Halo The Master Chief Collection
- Mordhau
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Planet Zoo
- Resident Evil 2
- Code Vein
- Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order
Here the games that have worked best and that have been released on the platform this year are rewarded. It is the place where some less famous hits like Mordhau and Remnant shine. You can see the most popular games of each month here.
To see other categories of the best of 2019 on Steam you can go here.
