Valve is now fully focused on the level editor for Half-Life: Alyx

At the time Valve promised that Half-Life: Alyx It would have a level editor since the launch day and today, when it has been more than a week since the premiere, there is no trace of said editor.

The developer of Jake Rodkin, from Campo Santo and part of the team behind the game for VR, has told ResetEra that the level editor is now Valve's top priority and that they will be able to talk about it very soon.

"It's the team's goal now that the game is published. There will be more information soon but we are working on it. Sorry I don't have a date beyond that but I'm sure we'll talk about it soon. Most of what was discussed last week was about post-launch patches and technical support"

If you have already experienced the revolutionary virtual reality experience that the Valve game offers, it is quite possible that you are quite excited with the possibilities that a map editor will open in this game. The use of Source 2 and the Hammer editor is going to cause real follies for the lucky owners of one of these virtual reality devices for PC.

At the moment some quite impatient players have already started to get their hands on the game and while some have managed to make it playable (more or less) without using virtual reality, others have transferred part of Half-Life 2 to this new engine and there are those who He has even used the game to continue teaching at a distance, thus circumventing the constraints of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

