Valve Index has sold more than 100,000 units after the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx

Games capable of selling consoles, or in this case a virtual reality headset, exist. And they tell Valve, who does not stop selling Valve Index since the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx. If in the first days we already told you that the product ran out easily, today we have official figures that scare. And, since the announcement of the game, more than 100,000 units of helmets have already been sold.

Under normal conditions, it would already be a remarkable fact. But it must be remembered that the price of the Valve Index is not exactly low. In fact, getting one costs around 1,000 euros right now. In any case, the information comes from the market analyst Superdata (us via VG24 / 7).

According to the 2019 VR / AR report, Valve Index has already sold a total of 149,000 units during the past year. And 103,000 of those units have been in the last three months of the year. Of course, a sasaplandificant figure that implies that the figure has tripled.

In addition, the Superdata report also reveals that the Index has been the best-selling Virtual Reality PC headset in the fourth quarter of 2019. It even ensures that it would have sold more if it had not been for the fact that the product has been sold out many days.

However, if you look at VR sales in general, the report makes it clear that the market is still dominated by PlayStation VR. In fact, the Sony device has sold more than 338,000 units in 2019. The second has been Oculus Quest, with some 317.00 units. Remember that the latter will serve to play Half-Life: Alyx, although there will be many others that will also be compatible with the Valve game. It will be from next March, which is when the launch will take place.

While you wait, remember that Valve has made the Half-Life saga available to all Steam users. Thus, all deliveries can be played for free until the launch of Alyx.

Sources: VG24 / 7 / Superdata