Valve Index, first anniversary for hardware: still inventory problems

Officially presented to the public during March 2019, the announcement of Valve Index was quickly followed by the start of the marketing of the Virtual Reality headset signed by Valve.

The gaming giant, owner of the Steam distribution platform, in fact sanctioned its debut on the market on June 28, 2019. Consequently, with today's day, Sunday June 28, 2020, the Valve Index first anniversary, viewer dedicated to the most demanding fans of virtual reality gaming. The community of PC gamers recalled the anniversary on the well-known forum ResetEra, exchanging considerations on how, even today, it is not easy to be able to secure a piece of hardware.

During the spring, Valve Index was indeed the protagonist of several supply problems, essentially determined by two concurrent factors. On the one hand, the abrupt explosion of the international health crisis linked to Coronavirus has inevitably slowed down the production rhythms of Valve, but not only. The announcement of the return of the series Half-Life with a new chapter designed specifically for VR, it has in fact generated an increase in the demand for Valve Index.

Currently, as highlighted by our Giuseppe Arace in his review of Half-Life: Alyx, the title Valve represents one of the best expressions of this videogame technology.