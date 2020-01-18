Valve Index exhausts all its units worldwide thanks to Half-Life: Alyx

Share it:

It seems that the promotional campaign of the new virtual reality glasses from Valve, called Valve Index, is going well. In fact it is possible that it will go "too well" and that it will generate more than one headache for the company in the coming months. As noted from Road to VR, all peripheral units have been sold out worldwide… and it is very possible that Gabe Newell and company cannot replenish stocks before the launch of the first great exclusive game for them, Half-Life: Alyx.

Intended for the month of March, the return of Gordon Freeman is coming gift with each pack of Valve Index and it has been one of the main reasons why its sales have skyrocketed. If right now we try to get the glasses, which have an approximate price of 1,079 euros (which includes the viewfinder, controls and two base stations), its respective Steam page only gives us the option to ask to be notified to the email when the stock has been replenished. A unprecedented success for virtual reality, whose user base was less than 1% of Steam users, and even more so for the device, which had not experienced a similar pull since it was put on sale last May.

The most anticipated game

Nor should we miss the effect Half-Life: Alyx, clearly one of the most anticipated games of 2020. More than twelve years since the last delivery, Half-Life 2: Episode 2, and for many it is the franchise that reinvented first-person action games. This new adventure will be set between the events of the first and second part, putting ourselves for the first time in the shoes of Alyx Vance, a character in the sequel, who must now follow in the footsteps of Gordon and rescue the world from the grip of the Alliance. Of course, always under the watchful eye of G-Man and trying not to be surprised by any headcrab. Its launch in March is closer than it seems, so hopefully Valve puts full steam Steam production and leaves no one without his ration of virtual reality.

