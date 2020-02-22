Valve Index: Coronavirus slows the production of Half-Life Alyx VR viewer

Share it:

After inducing Sony's leaders to skip the GDC and PAX East, the global alarm for the COVID-19 epidemic forces Valve to slow down the production of the VR Valve Index viewer.

To confirm this are the same leaders of the American gaming giant through one open letter addressed to all those who await the launch of Half-Life Alyx: "With HL Alyx arriving on March 23, we are working hard to meet the demand for Valve Index and we want to make sure that all VR headsets are available for purchase before the game launches. However, the global health crisis of Coronavirus has affected the our production plans, so we will have far fewer units on sale in the coming months than initially planned volumes ".

According to Valve's high spheres, however, "the whole team is working hard to maximize their efforts and ensure the widest availability of Index". Waiting for the exit of Half-Life Alyx has fueled the number of pre-orders of the VR headset of the company that manages Steam, enough to bring Valve Index sold-out in 31 countries as early as the first half of January. Furthermore, according to analysts, Coronavirus could affect the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X.