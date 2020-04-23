Valve confirms that CS: GO source code has been leaked and not a problem for gamers

Share it:

Shortly after rumors began to appear pointing to a leak from Valve's Source engine source code, the company itself has appeared to publicly confirm that the leak is real and appears to belong to a limited version of the Valve engine. CS: GO Released in 2018 it shouldn't pose any threat to Valve's multiplayer titles.

In a statement sent to IGN the study said "We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it is a repost of the CS: GO engine code sent to our partners in late 2017 and originally leaked in 2018"

The statement continues to ensure that this leak is not a problem for multiplayer titles or for its users. Still they recommend playing on official servers for greater security. They also urge the community to share information if they know anything more about this leak. Here they explain how to report anything.

This leak has been blamed on Tyuler McVicker, head of Valve News Network and one of the members of the Valve and its best-known games community in recent years. He himself has communicated in Discord that it has nothing to do with what happened.

Valve continues to ensure that there is no evidence of real danger in this regard and that the attacks that players fear of the titles that could be affected are not happening on the official servers.