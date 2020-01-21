Valve clarifies that Left 4 Dead 3 is not in development

Share it:

After the recent rumors about Left 4 Dead 3, Valve has decided to pronounce on this and deny that a new installment of the zombie saga is underway.

In a statement to IGN, Valve has denied the development of Left 4 Dead 3, calling rumors about such a project "wrong information." "We have seen rumors of this kind during the last couple of months," Valve said in a statement. "We briefly explore some opportunities of the next generation of Left 4 Dead a few years ago, but we are not working on anything related to L4D now, and we have not done so for years."

"It is clear that some people have fun creating erroneous information to make the community and other outlets divide. Unfortunately, for now, a new L4D game is not something we are working on"

Some YouTube channels, such as Valve News Network, claim to have leaked screenshots of Left 4 Dead 3. In addition, a representative from HTC from China published a recent talk about VR which included a mention of "L4D3".

However, according to Valve, although the company considered continuing this saga, at the moment it is not a project in development. His last title, Left 4 Dead 2, was recently updated with the Chernobyl campaasapland.