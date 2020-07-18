Valorant: work is still being done to nerfy Sage, the most powerful agent of the tactical shooter

Share it:

Sage he is always one of the most "broken" agents of VALORANT. Despite Riot's attempts to nerf her earlier, the developers have admitted that he's a character. "out of control"and needs further changes, which will come in the next patch.

Her skills have made her an essential choice for any team composition. It has the highest pick rate among all agents, Ryan admitted "Morello"Scott:"Sage needs a pretty big job","Sage is still really out of control, and we don't think that's heal's ability".

Morello continued: "We have to be a bit extreme compared to how we have revisited it so far, because the problem could be much more serious than we initially thought". "I think we'll have to get a little creative … he's already a character who can risk being too flat".

Sage's mighty wall has been nerfed recently, a possible tweak to health could come, though the healer needs more.

Morello, in his live, did not exactly specify what will be retouched, but said that the development team is working overtime to try to solve as soon as possible. In theory, the patch 1.04, scheduled for July 21, it could bring the much needed changes to the Riot Games tactical shooter.