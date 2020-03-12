Valorant will launch with 5 characters unlocked and 5 more to unlock

Share it:

The new Valorant Riot Games will debut this summer and will do so with a list of 10 characters, of which five will be available from the outset and the remaining five will have to be unlocked while playing.

Executive producer Anna Donlon told IGN that "Of the ten agents available at launch, five will be unlocked first. From there, players will be able to unlock additional characters."

Unlocking characters will take place using the same method that will unlock levels of the battle pass, in this way the studio plans to keep players hooked while receiving various rewards that they can also get in less time if they decide to pay for them.

This is no different than what already happens in other games on the market right now, perhaps the only difference is that the unlocks that can be paid on titles like Fortnite or PUBG are limited to cosmetics. In the case of Valorant there are characters that those who decide to pay will get before and those characters will have unique abilities that we still do not know how strong they will be in the competitive goal. Something similar happens with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass, since the weapons it unlocks can be obtained by playing for free, but paying for levels are obtained before.

Anyway, these payments would only be a shortcut to achieve something within the reach of all players, because at Riot Games they highly value the level playing field in their competitive works, as has been evident in the years that League of Legends has been at the top of the scene. It has already been promised that there will be no loot boxes or gameplay-level differentiators that can be paid for in real money. In fact there will be no skins for the agents. Initially we can only customize the weapons.