Valorant will have URF-inspired skins from League of Legends

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We know that Valorant It is set in a totally different universe from League of Legends, but we already had some collaboration between both Riot Games licenses for the premiere of this new tactical FPS. What we did not see coming was that the pattern of such collaboration would be Urf.

URF is a game mode where the League of Legends rules change considerably and their pet is Urf, the Manatee, a hero announced as a joke by the April's Fool on April 1, 2009.

It has been Nick Nijland, a member of IGN Nordic, who has posted on his personal YouTube channel information about the arrival of Urf-inspired skins for Valorant weapons, as Riot does not plan to include skins for the characters trying to avoid confusion during the games by the changing aspect of the template.

These skins will have elements related to Urf or the game mode that bears his name and will also have a desasapland similar to that of Nerf toy weapons, so they will be the most comical pieces of the arsenal of this new tactical FPS we are talking about in depth in our first impressions with him.

We will have to wait to see how they are and how they get these weapons that will especially attract the most involved in League of Legends, as they could arrive as unlockables within the game, as payment cosmetics in a store dedicated to it or as part of a Battle pass, all items confirmed for the game.

For now we know that with Valorant you will continue to bet very strongly on the competitive side and that Riot Games seems to want to gain a foothold in a niche of shooting games with a strong tactical presence that dominate games such as Rainbow Six Siege, CS: GO and Overwatch.