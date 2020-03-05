Entertainment

Valorant will have micropayments and battle pass

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although it is very possible that you already had it, you will not see loot boxes in Valorant, the new IP of Riot Games in the genre of tactical FPS that was presented in society at the beginning of the week and from which we brought you first impressions recently.

What it will be possible to achieve within the game will be a complete collection of cosmetics that can be paid with real money or unlocked by means of a battle pass that has now been officially confirmed.

This was quite predictable if we take into account that all the great competitive games have adiocated the battle pass model since Epic Games first launched it with Fortnite with overwhelming success.

The funny thing is that for now all we can customize are weapons, because in Riot Games they do not want to launch several aspects for the characters in an attempt to avoid problems to recognize them in combat.

READ:  Secret Invasion would have series on Disney + connected with Captain Marvel 2

The study has made it clear by active and passive that with this game they bet on a fierce competition based on the skill of the players, something that they have been doing for years with League of Legends. For these reasons they do not want to make any decision that could negatively affect the gameplay.

Yes, we can achieve multiple aspects for the arsenal and it has even been confirmed that these aspects may evolve over time. Several progression methods have also been mentioned, of which no details have been given at the moment.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.