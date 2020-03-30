Valorant will have a closed beta on April 7

Share it:

Riot Games prepares this year to launch its first foray into the FPS genre with Valorant. The shooter will soon have a closed beta phase in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey and the United States, which you can sasapland up for by following these steps:

Create a Riot account. (create an account here)

Connect Riot's account with a Twitch account. (create a Twitch account here)

When the closed beta is activated in the region (EU and NA for now), players will need to view the featured Valorant streams on Twitch for a chance to be chosen to gain access to the closed beta.

“Our plan was to bring Valorant closed beta to the largest number of players worldwide as quickly as possible, but COVID-19 has disrupted the plans, committing to a worldwide launch. For now, we must focus on the regions in which we feel most prepared, which will be followed by others in the coming months. We want to capture players from all over the world as quickly as possible, and that's why we will increase the number of players as much as we can to test the infrastructure, but we will not let everyone play Valorant until we are absolutely sure that we can control this new e uncertain environment ”, he explains Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games.

Valorant will launch in the summer of 2020 on PC completely free of charge (it will be financed by micropayments and the Battle Pass). It is a game that repeats the League of Legends 5v5 formula, but this time in the framework of the tactical shooter. The FPS will launch with 5 characters unlocked and 5 more to unlock.

Valorant is not the only game Riot Games is working on. In addition, it will expand the League of Legends universe with Riot Forge projects such as Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a narrative-style RPG and CONV / RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a mix of platforms and action.