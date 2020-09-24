VALORANT, will far surpass CS: GO, word of Ocelote, founder of G2

The founder of G2, Carlos “OceloteRodriguez, interviewed by ESPN, stated that VALORANT is following in the footsteps of League of Legends and is confident that he will effortlessly overcome Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

VALORANT, according to Ocelote, has all the credentials to follow in the footsteps of League of Legends: unlike its rival CS: GO, Riot Games’ tactical shooter brings in a decidedly superior production and content value.

Furthermore, Ocelote explained that Counter-Strike does not know how to make itself known and, above all, suffers from a general reluctance to change. “A video game is not just a video game, it is what happens around the video game“he said.”In VALORANT, we have different characters and each character has a story and a background. We humans are empathic by nature, so we want to get to know these characters“.

Then there are the beautiful videos produced by Riot; moreover, the developers have come to the point of proposing modern experiences such as Spotify playlist for each of the agents of VALORANT. These efforts make the game captivating outside of the gameplay mechanics alone, which leads to long-standing success.

Ocelote went on to say that VALORANT “will end up destroying, in terms of the number of people playing Counter-Strike, because in Counter-Strike, the only thing you have is the game mechanics“.

The founder of the G2 believes that a coherent evolution like the one carried out with League of Legends can maintain one fan base engaged longer. For this reason the prospects for the success of VALORANT are excellent.

What do you think? Do you think Ocelote has hit the spot?