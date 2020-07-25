Valorant: the first clues to the next Agent emerge, will it be Killjoy?

Share it:

In early July a willing dataminer discovered the first traces of Killjoy, it seems the next probable agent who will join VALORANT's roster. Several audio files have been extracted, as well as – it seems – the animation of his ultimate.

Not only that: Riot Games with the 1.04 patch has deliberately inserted some easter eggs within the Split map, in response to the datamining activity. Fans are puzzling themselves and the most disparate theories are now wasted.

Battle Pass Level 48 features a card named "Vetraulich", which corresponds to German"confidential". Could Killjoy be the first Teutonic agent? The easter eggs on the map show flyers of robots scattered around, which has led some to think that Killjoy's abilities may have something to do with engineering or robots to be exploited in combat.

There is also a hardcover that presents the Killjoy model in a shop window The poster of the roadmap with three acts from the first episode of VALORANT shows the same model as the hardcover placed on the Split map. Although not confirmed in any way, Killjoy could be the great revelation of the second act. The release date for the second act is August 4.