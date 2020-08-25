Valorant: Shroud partially closes the possibility of returning to the esports scene

Share it:

Those who were expecting Shroud’s big return to the esports scene after rumors in early August that he was about to be recruited by some team may be disappointed.

Shroud confirmed in a recent stream that has no intention to become actively part of a competitive team of VALORANT, but is still open to fill the role of “substitute“In case there was a need.

Many of his fans have been hoping that VALORANT could finally be the perfect title for Shroud’s big comeback, given the similarities with CS: GO and the fact that several former professionals from Overwatch and Valve’s own tactical shooter have already moved on to the title of Riot Games.

Furthermore, the closure of Mixer was hailed as an event that could have led the streamer to reconsider their position on the matter.

Shroud, as we said, in a recent stream has basically confirmed that he has no intention of joining a professional organization and will eventually only play as a replacement if necessary. “Would you join 100 Thieves if they offered you a seat?“To the question Shroud replied in the negative”Would I join a team as a substitute if they needed me? Sure…”.

In short, the hugely popular streamer has only partially opened up the possibility of returning to action in some official tournament. At the moment – and it’s not to blame – is content to dominate the streams on Twitch.