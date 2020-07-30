Valorant: Riot unveils Killjoy, the new Agent with a passion for robots

Share it:

To confirm the clues to the arrival of Killjoy in Valorant, the developers of Riot Games package a video to officially announce the arrival of the new Agent on the roster of characters from their now famous tactical shooter.

German Killjoy is a character who uses i robots you invented to face enemies and gain control of the battlefield. This enterprising girl will therefore use her automatons to get the better of her opponents, following the principle according to which "tactics beat firepower".

Killjoy's philosophy inevitably reflects on the range of skills to be exploited in battle. The first of these skills, Roboallarme, will allow you to place tracker bots that will activate when the first enemy approaches. The tactical content will then be the same Torretta, the equipment that Killjoy will use to cover large areas through this additional mouth of fire that will cover a 180 degree visual cone.

The new Valorant Agent may also resort to Nanosciame, a cloud of nanobot that inflicts damage on enemies by throwing a hyper-technological grenade. For Killjoy's latest ability, Riot opted for a Locking device which, once activated, hinders for eight seconds all opponents who have the misfortune to pass within its range. The release of the update that will introduce Agent Killjoy to Valorant's roster is scheduled for August 4.