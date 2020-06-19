Technology

VALORANT: G2 Esports Invitational begins now, what you need to know

June 19, 2020
Riot Games, as we know, has officially presented the competitive events of VALORANT that should lay the foundations for the emerging export scene of the new tactical shooter.

To make these inaugural events possible, Riot has signed partnerships with several professional organizations for the organization and sponsorship of tournaments.

The first tournament in the Ignition series will begin shortly.

The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational it will be the first official tournament in the series and will be spread over three days, in which eight European teams will fight to take home a part of the prize pool of about 16,000 dollars.

The teams will be divided into two groups of four and will compete in a group stage with best of 3 matches. Group A will play on the first day, while Group B will play on the second day.

L'event starts shortly, at 15:00.

The Invitational will be broadcast on the official VALORANT channel, or on the G2 Esports Twitch channel and on that of all participating players.

