Valorant could reach consoles and mobiles according to Riot Games

According to the statements of the director of Valorant (Riot Games) Joe Ziegler, it is clear that there will be no versions for consoles and mobile devices any time soon. However, he admits that they have thought about it as a possibility and it is something that could happen in the future. Anyway, he also wanted to make it clear that right now the priority of the study is to focus on the PC version.

The information has been revealed through an interview that Ziegler has given, exclusively, for the Express medium. This is what the director has said regarding the question of whether there will be a version for consoles and mobiles: "While we are exploring other platforms such as console and mobile, the team is currently working hard to deliver a first-rate PC experience.".

Very interesting statements, considering that recently some users discovered references of a version for mobile devices within the closed beta of Valorant. In fact, they discovered that the game was compatible with a tablet, with fully adapted controls. Anyway, that Riot has already experienced, does not mean that the launch is closer, and that is what Ziegler surely wanted to make clear.

For now, it is worth remembering that Valorant for PC will hit the market in its final version this year 2020. Or at least these are the plans of Riot Games, which has not updated the information since we are mired in the coronavirus crisis .

On the other hand, although it has been evident that the closed beta has generated great expectations (with very important records of views on Twitch), the references that users found could show that Riot Games' interest in expanding their work came from before. Of course, from IGN we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.