Valorant brings together nearly 1.5 million viewers on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Riot Games game has already kicked off, with the closed beta released today. And barely an hour and a half was enough for Valorant has managed to break extraordinary audience records. In fact, over a million people have gathered on Twitch. Or to be more specific, 1,410,427 million viewers have visited the platform to witness what the game looks like.

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that when we talk about those users, we are talking about unique viewers. In addition, the numbers Valorant has achieved place the game at the top of Twitch right now. And to give you an idea with the figures, the second title on the list was Counter Strike: Global Offensive. With a figure of "only" 148,397 spectators.

A success for both parties involved, since Riot Games and Twitch have a collaborative support that brings great benefits to both. In fact, they have started a campaasapland whereby you can end up accessing the beta by watching the live shows. In fact, the more direct we see, the more chances we will have of achieving it. And the only requirement is to link the accounts of both companies and register for the beta through the official page of the game.

The normal thing would be to think that Valorant will have a very difficult time to beat the figures of League of Legends (also from Riot Games), since this is also being the most watched by Twitch in recent times. However, these first figures suggest that it could even be their maximum "rival".

Remember that in IGN we have already published some impressions about the game. In them we review everything that makes it special and unique in the market. And you can also read detailed information about some of the characters that will be available in the game.