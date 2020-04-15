Valorant beta refers to a mobile version

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the moment, Valorant it has only been announced for PC. However, it would not be far-fetched if the Riot Games title ends up reaching mobile devices at some point. And that is precisely what the beta of the game could suggest, in which many players are discovering references to a possible mobile version.

And not only because of the appearance of some icons that seem to refer to these devices, but also because it has been discovered that the game already incorporates controls adapted to this type of device for some strange reason. We will tell you everything below.

The thing is that, as reported on Gamingbolt, a Reddit user (Spacixr) has made an interesting discovery while enjoying the beta on his laptop. According to this user, everything happened when he put the laptop in tablet mode and not only did the game work, but it also had fully adapted mobile controls.

Following Spacixr's comment, other users of the platform also claim to have discovered several icons that pointed to some kind of mobile launch. Whether the two facts are related or not is difficult to figure out right now. Although it is something really curious, at least.

Valorant is Tablet Compatible !? from r / VALORANT

Anyway, it is important to point out the possibility that it is simply some tests that Riot Games has been doing. Although most likely, even if this mobile version ends up being announced, it will come much later in time.

Right now, Riot Games is very busy with the compatible version which, on the other hand, is generating a lot of anticipation. To the point that the beta itself has managed to break records of real scandal on Twitch. With practically one and a half million people watching the game through the Amazon platform.