Valorant already has qualifying games

The weeks of training in Valorant It's over for all the lucky folks who have access to the game's beta, the time has come to compete in a big way now that the qualifying games are open for players.

After announcing that they are available in our region, the official account of the game on Twitter said "we reserve the right to deactivate them if we start to see strange things", possibly hinting at possible errors on your part or the proliferation of cheats or players who upload fraudulent manea rank.

It is necessary to play 20 normal games before gaining access to the qualifiers, where we can team up with four other people but there must always be a difference of two ranks or less between the players to be able to compete on equal terms.

Be that as it may, the rank you get during the closed beta, as well as any other unlocks, won't be carried over to the final game when Valorant opens its doors to everyone this summer and for free.

For now, the way to access this closed beta is still by viewing live games on Twitch, where you only have to link your Riot Games account with that of Twitch and wait for one of the highly-priced invitations to drop. get.