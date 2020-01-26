Valladolid – Real Madrid: LaLiga live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Real Valladolid: Masip; Moyano or Antoñito, Kiko Olivas, Salisu, Nacho; Óscar Plano, Joaquín, Alcaraz, Toni Villa; Guardiola and Ünal.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Isco and Benzema

The match preview

The Real Valladolid, who sees the danger zone approaching immersed in a bad streak of seven games without winning, receives a Real Madrid that arrives at Pucela launched, with the opposite line after 18 games without being defeated and with the only objective of a victory that extends its sweet moment.

The collapse suffered by the team of Zinedine Zidane in Mallorca served as a warning to the consequences of a game away from Santiago Bernabéu without the necessary intensity. Since then, on October 19, he has not lost again and is the protagonist of the second best streak with the French coach on the white bench in its two stages.

In Valladolid, where he has not lost since 2008, Real Madrid arrives with much of his block rested and recovering his captain Sergio Ramos, who will finally play his first league minutes of the year. The first match in Getafe was lost by sanction and the confrontation against Sevilla due to injury. Recovered from the sprained ankle he suffered at the end of the Spain Supercup, will again be the leader of the rear.

It is the area of ​​the field where Zidane will have to improvise. The unexpected departure of Álvaro Odriozola, assigned to Bayern Munich in a week in which he was to start in Salamanca in the Cup and in Valladolid in the League, force the French coach to change the demarcation of one of his players. Dani Carvajal is low by penalty and Nacho, the favorite, Militao and even Lucas Vázquez have options to fall to the right side.

A single goal conceded by Thibaut Courtois, who returns to the goal after leaving the post in the Copa Areola, show the defensive regularity that Real Madrid wants to maintain in Pucela against a Real Valladolid who is the second least scorer team of the category, with 17 goals in 20 days.

In attack, with casualties due to injury Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard Y Marco Asensio, there are several possibilities for Zidane that could bet on Isco as a second point behind Karim Benzema's back and keep the five midfielders who gave him such a good result for the conquest of the Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid recovers Nacho to receive Real Madrid, although the team coach, Sergio González, warned that "he was not yet one hundred percent", but everything indicates that he will return to the starting eleven on the left side , where he now also has Raúl Carnero.

The only objective of the blanquivioleta team is to win "to break the stigma that involves leading seven games without adding the three points", "in any way", since the important thing is to be able to end that streak without victories and, if it is before a great "better", said Sergio González.

On exam is the ability to complete the blanquivioleta set, since it is a team that has a hard time scoring and against an opponent who is the least thrashed in the League, it becomes a great handicap. You can add stage fright, as the fans begin to claim victory.

The elimination of the Valladolid people in the Copa del Rey against a second like Tenerife is very recent, in a game they want to forget, claiming before the classification leader. Sergio has Caro's leave due to injury, and the absence of Porro, Waldo and Javi Sánchez, due to a technical decision.