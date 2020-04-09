‘Valeria’ arrives on Netflix on May 8

Share it:

In January 2013, Elisabet Benavent, better known in the networks as Betacoqueta, published on a digital platform ‘In Valeria's Shoes’, a novel that recounted the life of a writer in personal and professional crisis and how she tries to get out of it leaning on her best friends. The book was so successful that Editorial Suma released 'Valeria in the mirror', 'Valeria in black and white', 'Valeria in the nude' (2013) and 'El Diario de Lola', a saga that managed to sell more than a million of copies and in which Netflix saw potential to turn it into a television series that has already become a reality. ‘Valeria’, which will arrive on the platform on May 8, has in its cast don Diana Gomez, that gives life to the protagonist; Silma López like Lola; Paula Malia, who plays Carmen; Teresa Riott, who gets into the skin of Nerea, another of her friends; Maxi Iglesias, who embodies the mysterious Victor; and Ibrahim Al Shami, playing Adrián, Valeria's husband and one of the main people in charge of the emotional crisis he is going through.

Diana Gómez and Maxi Iglesias. Netflix

Produced by Plano a plano ('Down there'), the fiction consists of eight episodes directed by Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera ('María (and the others)', 'Welcome to the family') and has been written by María López Castaño, responsible for adaptation with the supervision of the author herself.