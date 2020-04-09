Entertainment

‘Valeria’ arrives on Netflix on May 8

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

In January 2013, Elisabet Benavent, better known in the networks as Betacoqueta, published on a digital platform ‘In Valeria's Shoes’, a novel that recounted the life of a writer in personal and professional crisis and how she tries to get out of it leaning on her best friends. The book was so successful that Editorial Suma released 'Valeria in the mirror', 'Valeria in black and white', 'Valeria in the nude' (2013) and 'El Diario de Lola', a saga that managed to sell more than a million of copies and in which Netflix saw potential to turn it into a television series that has already become a reality. ‘Valeria’, which will arrive on the platform on May 8, has in its cast don Diana Gomez, that gives life to the protagonist; Silma López like Lola; Paula Malia, who plays Carmen; Teresa Riott, who gets into the skin of Nerea, another of her friends; Maxi Iglesias, who embodies the mysterious Victor; and Ibrahim Al Shami, playing Adrián, Valeria's husband and one of the main people in charge of the emotional crisis he is going through.

READ:  In chapter 976 of ONE PIECE Luffy gets unexpected help: the fans got excited

Diana Gómez and Maxi Iglesias in

Diana Gómez and Maxi Iglesias.

Netflix

Produced by Plano a plano ('Down there'), the fiction consists of eight episodes directed by Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera ('María (and the others)', 'Welcome to the family') and has been written by María López Castaño, responsible for adaptation with the supervision of the author herself.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.