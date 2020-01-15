Valencia conquers the Khimki track and Real Madrid falls in Moscow against CSKA

Valencia Basket got a crucial victory for his aspirations in the Euroleague after defeating in Moscow at Khimki by 75-84. The team trained by Jaume Ponsarnau beat a direct rival in the fight for the playoffs and placed in the ninth position of the standings with a balance of 9 wins and 10 losses.

Veteran Fernando San Emeterio He led the Taronja club with 18 points, 5 assists and 25 valuation credits and was well supported in the area with the contribution of Labeyrie (11 pts and 16 val) and the rebound and claw of Abalde (9 pts, 11 rebs and 19 val).

For its part, the Real Madrid He saw his streak of 13 consecutive Euroleague victories truncated by falling in Moscow to CSKA (60-55). The Russian club suffocated those of Pablo Laso, led by the Americans Mike James (19 points) and Darrun Hilliard (14 points).

In Real Madrid, which now presents a balance of 15 wins and only 4 losses, they highlighted Facundo Campazzo (11 pts, 5 rebs and 5 asses) and Trey Thompkins (14 pts and 6 rebs).