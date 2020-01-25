Valencia – Barcelona: LaLiga live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gayà, Ferran, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Soler, Gameiro and Maxi.

Barcelona: Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Ansu Fati, Messi and Griezmann.

The match preview

Valencia, full of doubts in this 2020 and without his lighthouse Dani Parejo, he will receive Quique Setién's Barcelona this Saturday, who will live his first great test since the coach took over the Barca team less than two weeks ago.

As regards Valencia, the victory achieved on Wednesday in Logroño in the Copa del Rey has not erased the bad start of the year of the team of Albert Celades, who did not give the size or in the semifinal of the Supercup against Real Madrid or in the League in the field of Mallorca.

The unexpected defeat at Son Moix forces the Valencian team to face this meeting with the need to score points so as not to be off the hook in the fight for European positions.

Valencia occupies the seventh position of the table, the last one that entitles to play the Europa League but is again four points from the fourth place, the last one that allows to play the Champions League, from which it could end up to seven in case of defeat

In addition to stopping Barcelona, ​​Valencia must reinvent itself because it will not be able to count by penalty with Parejo, the player who gives it balance and through which almost all its attacks pass.

At least the Catalan coach will be able to count on Rodrigo Moreno, a key piece in his attack, which will allow him to have more pointed combinations, but above all to have one of the heaviest players in his squad in the field.

After the fright lived in Ibiza in his debut in the Copa del Rey, the new Barcelona of Quique Setién is put to the test in an always complicated scenario where he will try to meet again with the good feelings offered before Granada on the last day of the League. The Catalans, with a team full of substitutes, won Ibiza (1-2) in the added time, thanks to two goals from Antoine Griezmann, and saved the furniture in a bad game to qualify for the round of 16 of the Cup.

However, the characteristics of the opponent and the pitch, the eleven circumstances of Setién and the new format of the competition prevent conclusions from the clash.

Therefore, the revalidation of the Cantabrian coach will arrive in Valencia, where Barça defends the leadership in LaLiga in a scenario where last year he gave up first place in the standings after signing a tie (1-1).

For this meeting, Quique Setién will not be able to count on the injured Luis Suárez, Ousmane Dembélé and Norberto Murara '+ Char (39) +' Neto '+ Char (39) +'. The Brazilian goal has been the last to fall after suffering an ankle sprain in the cupping encounter. However, the Santander coach recovers Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué, who gave rest in the KO tournament.

The three will be headlines in Mestalla, as will the central Samuel Umtiti, who surely forms a partner in the axis of the rear with Piqué, to the detriment of Clement Lenglet, and Arthur Melo, who could accompany Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the core .